Yankees’ Hicks goes on paternity list, Andújar recalled

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning solo home runs off Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels rode a combined three-hitter to their sixth straight win, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox. Ward finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Ohtani scored three runs as the Angels used seven pitchers to climb seven games over .500 for the first time since June 11, 2018. Tim Anderson had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped 10 of 11. Austin Warren got the win for the Angels. Giolito took the loss, allowing three and five hits while striking out seven in six innings, his longest outing this season.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO