Yankees’ Hicks goes on paternity list, Andújar recalled

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the paternity list and...

Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged assault

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies. Bauer’s punishment comes after a San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt. If the suspension is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Turner, Taylor turn HRs into 5-1 Dodgers win over Tigers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner and Chris Taylor each hit their first home runs of the season to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. Tyler Anderson earned the win for the Dodgers, allowing one earned run on five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked one. Justin Turner’s first-inning homer off Tyler Alexander scored Freddie Freeman. The Tigers scored their only run in the third inning when Javier Baez singled to center to score Tucker Barnhart. Alexander got the loss in his first career start against the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Angels’ Syndergaard scratched from start because of illness

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night because of an undisclosed illness. Right-hander Jimmy Herget got the start in place of Syndergaard against Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series. Manager Joe Maddon said Syndergaard “wasn’t feeling well,” but wouldn’t elaborate on the symptoms the 6-foot-6 pitcher was experiencing. Should the Angels and White Sox be forced to play a doubleheader Sunday — heavy rain is forecast for Saturday in Chicago — Maddon hinted Syndergaard might be available to start one of the games.
CHICAGO, IL
Rockies place struggling Kris Bryant on IL with sore back

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed struggling left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list because of back pain. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, and Bryant won’t be eligible to return until May 6 at Arizona. Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year free-agent deal in March, is still looking for his first home run with the Rockies. He’s batting .281 with four RBIs and 12 strikeouts in 65 plate appearances. An MRI Friday showed no structural issues. The Rockies recalled infielder Elehuris Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant.
DENVER, CO
Ward, Ohtani homer to back 3-hitter, Angels top ChiSox 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning solo home runs off Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels rode a combined three-hitter to their sixth straight win, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox. Ward finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Ohtani scored three runs as the Angels used seven pitchers to climb seven games over .500 for the first time since June 11, 2018. Tim Anderson had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped 10 of 11. Austin Warren got the win for the Angels. Giolito took the loss, allowing three and five hits while striking out seven in six innings, his longest outing this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
LaVine open to re-signing with Bulls, exploring free agency

CHICAGO (AP) — Though he didn’t rule out re-signing with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine didn’t slam the door on joining another team, either. The two-time All-Star made it clear he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The high-flying guard says he’s keeping an open mind and intends to meet with other teams when free agency opens. LaVine averaged 24.4 points, made his second straight All-Star team and got his first taste of the playoffs. But he was also limited by injuries.
NBA
Raptors counting on growth from top rookie Barnes

TORONTO (AP) — For the Toronto Raptors to return to championship contention, they’ll need Scottie Barnes to progress from a Rookie of the Year winner to an All-NBA talent. Among his Toronto teammates, there’s no doubt Barnes has the ability to make that evolution happen. Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.4 minutes per game, starting all 74 games he played. He led all rookies in minutes and was third in points and rebounds.
NBA

