ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game 5 odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCC6g_0fKjMvKM00

The Atlanta Hawks (1-3) visit FTX Arena Tuesday to take on the Miami Heat (3-1). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Heat Game 5 odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Heat are going to have a chance to join the Boston Celtics in punching their ticket to the second round.

The Hawks did avoid a potential sweep in Game 3 with a 111-110 victory. Game 4 was all Miami again though as the Heat pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Atlanta 30-15 en route to a 110-86 victory.

Miami’s starting G Kyle Lowry will again be out. Among players who have yet to miss a postseason game, F Jimmy Butler ranks second in scoring at 30.5 points per game. Atlanta has had no answer for his aggression.

Atlanta has also had a hard time offensively as G Trae Young has struggled against an ultra-versatile Heat lineup. Young is averaging just 16.5 points per game and shooting 35.1% from the field.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA April 26 playoff breakdown

Hawks at Heat odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:23 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Hawks +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Heat -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawks +7.5 (-122) | Heat -7.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 217.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Hawks at Heat key injuries

Hawks

  • F Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable
  • C Clint Capela (knee) questionable
  • G Lou Williams (back) out

Heat

  • G Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out
  • F P.J. Tucker (calf) questionable
  • G Gave Vincent (toe) probable

Hawks at Heat picks and predictions

Prediction

Heat 113, Hawks 103

PASS.

The Heat (-320) are far too pricey to suggest, and I’d stay away from predicting the upset as Miami outscored Atlanta by a combined 34 points at home through the first two games.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

BET MIAMI -7.5 (-102).

Plan and simple — Miami has been the superior team. Its defense on Young has been a masterclass so far in this series.

C Bam Adebayo and F P.J. Tucker are the real keys since they’re quintessential two-way players. The Heat’s defense ranked fourth in defensive rating this season, and it’s been able to hold Atlanta to fewer than 92 points in two of the four games thus far.

Offense could be an issue for the Heat against a better team, but given Atlanta ranked 26th in defensive rating in the regular season, that dilemma has yet to surface. The Heat’s two-way ability will again be too much for Atlanta to handle.

Miami won by 24 points and 10 points at home in Game 1 and 2 respectively. Riding a 24-point Game 4 win, it is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) in the series. Atlanta is 6-20 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Betting on Miami is the clear best bet in this game.

LEAN to the UNDER 217.5 (-110).

Atlanta is 10-16 O/U as a road underdog.

When the series was in Miami for the first two games, the total went under both times. The series is 0-4 O/U already. This will be the lowest total it has seen, and it still would be just 2-2 O/U through the four games.

Given Atlanta has scored under 112 in each game and can’t get its superstar quality looks along with Miami’s defense being among the best in the NBA, it’s easy to again assume the under is the better play here.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Boston, GA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook removes references of the Lakers, Rockets and Wizards from Instagram, keeps Thunder posts

As the inevitable messy divorce between Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers creeps closer, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to scrub any posts that can tie him back to his time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers. The only posts that remain for Westbrook that affiliate himself with a team is the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career at.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Kyle Lowry
BET

Isiah Thomas Says There Needs To Be A ‘Rethinking’ Of Who The Top Players In The NBA Are

NBA legend Isiah Thomas is saying what many basketball fans may be thinking as the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue to unfold. With the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers not even making the playoffs, it’s understandable that the current prowess of Kevin Durant and LeBron James is being questioned. Appearing on NBA TV, the Hall of Famer who captained the Detroit Pistons in the 80s and 90s, noted that after the year’s playoffs and finals end, a conversation needs to be had.
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

Ja Morant Had the Dunk of the NBA Playoffs Against the Timberwolves

Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat Game 5#The Atlanta Hawks#The Boston Celtics#G Kyle Lowry#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
thebrag.com

NBA Youngboy’s message on Instagram has fans worried for him

NBA Youngboy recently posted a message to his Instagram story that has fans worried about both his physical and mental health. NBA Youngboy fans are worried about the artist’s mental health after he posted a saddening message on his Instagram story. Fans in his comments seemed worried and offered consolation and comforting words for the young artist.
NBA
ESPN

Warriors aim to secure series victory over the Nuggets

LINE: Warriors -8.5; over/under is 225.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Denver Nuggets in game five. The Nuggets won the last matchup 126-121 on April 24 led by 37 points from Nikola Jokic, while Stephen Curry scored 33 points for the Warriors.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Hawks Receive Bad News Before Game 5 vs. Miami Heat

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks will try and keep their season alive in Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, they’re going to be without one of their top players. Bogdan Bogdanovic has officially been ruled out of tonight’s postseason clash. He’s dealing with knee soreness and won’t be able to give it a go.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy