ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Bioventus announces $415M offering

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioventus (Nasdaq:BVS) announced today that it intends to offer $415 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due in 2027. Durham, North Carolina-based Bioventus’ private offering of senior notes will be guaranteed by each of its domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its obligations under its...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Renamed Eros Media World to Retain 15% Stake in STX, Projects Revenue Growth, Reduced Debt

Click here to read the full article. Days after the Najafi group’s buyout of STX Entertainment, the Eros STX Global Corporation is changing its name to Eros Media World PLC. The newly renamed company has also revealed a new management structure and some financial projections. Eros will retain a 15% non-voting stake in STX and the company said it has “fully repaid $152 million of outstanding JP Morgan credit facility and subordinated credit facilities at STX level.” Rishika Lulla Singh is the new executive chair, Pradeep Dwivedi the new CEO and Rajesh Chalke is the new CFO of Eros Media World....
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Kimbell Royalty Partners: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share. On Friday, Kimbell Royalty Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.47 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Deadline

Mattel Posts Stellar Q1 Results Amid Talk Of Private Equity Deal; Stock Jumps 11%

Click here to read the full article. Mattel handily exceeded Wall Street forecasts for the first quarter, reporting a 19% rise in total revenue to $1.041 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents. Even before the results cleared the wire after the close of the trading day, Mattel stock was surging on reports of preliminary discussions with two private equity firms. Shares ended the day at $24.49, up 11%. In the earnings release, CEO Ynon Kreiz said all-time records for the first quarter were set in net sales, operating income, and EBITDA. It’s the seventh consecutive quarter of growth for the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Vertiv Stock Rallied as Much as 12% at the Open Today

The data-center equipment maker reported earnings, beating on the bottom line and reaching an important record on the sales front. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Benzinga

FirstService: Q1 Earnings Insights

FirstService FSV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FirstService beat estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $123.51 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Simmons First National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Simmons First National SFNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Simmons First National beat estimated earnings by 15.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was down $10.76 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

High Tide Reports $1.07M In 4/20 Retail Sales, Grants 40K In Stock Options To Some Employees

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA announced approximately CA$1.37 million ($1.07 million) in total retail gross revenues across all retail platforms on 4/20, representing a 76.21% increase from the previous Wednesday. The company's Canadian retail shops reported a 63.05% increase, while sales across e-commerce platforms reported an increase of 129.41% over the previous Wednesday.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bioventus Lrb#Bvs Rrb#Cartiheal
Benzinga

Teleflex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Teleflex TFX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teleflex beat estimated earnings by 4.73%, reporting an EPS of $2.88 versus an estimate of $2.75. Revenue was up $7.79 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NexPoint Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Insights

NexPoint Real Estate NREF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NexPoint Real Estate beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $17.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ERIC

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ERIC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-01167, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Ericsson securities between April 27, 2017 and February 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW
Benzinga

Recap: Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson reported in-line EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Recap: John B Sanfilippo & Son Q3 Earnings

John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. John B Sanfilippo & Son beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SKF Q1 Earnings

SKF SKFRY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SKF beat estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $88.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Taylor Morrison Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Including a 92 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase in Diluted Earnings per Share to $1.44

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national land developer and homebuilder, announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported net income of $177 million and $1.44 per diluted share increased 80 percent and 92 percent, respectively, from the first quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q1 Earnings

L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 9.47%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.85. Revenue was down $464.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

ServiceNow stock jumps after topping sales and earnings estimates on subscription growth

ServiceNow Inc.’s stock jumped more than 8% in extended trading Wednesday after the software company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. reported net income of $352 million, or $1.73 a share, compared with net income of $306 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue leaped 29% to $1.75 billion from $1.36 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net income of $1.70 a share on revenue of $1.7 billion.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy