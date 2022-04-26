ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard’s health

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrWHO_0fKjJp4D00
1 of 14

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say the article contains ”defamation by implication” because it clearly refers to allegations of domestic abuse made by heard when she filed for divorce in 2016.

The psychologist, Shannon Curry, was hired by Depp’s legal team. She said she reached her diagnosis during 12 hours of interviews with Heard, as well as from reviewing her mental-health records.

Curry also testified that Heard does not suffer post-traumatic stress disorder from her relationship with Depp, as Heard has claimed.

Depp’s team hopes Curry’s testimony bolsters their contention that Heard was the aggressor in the couple’s troubled relationship. Depp just concluded four days on the witness stand and testified about Heard’s “need for conflict” and her tendency to hound and pursue him during arguments when he tried to walk away and disengage.

The two personality disorders are similar, Curry said. Borderline personality is a disease of instability, she said “driven by an underlying fear of abandonment.” She said people with the disorder “will make desperate attempts to prevent that from happening.”

Evidence introduced earlier at the trial includes audio clips of Heard begging Depp not to leave, and to stay with her after he indicated a desire to break up or separate.

She also said that borderline personality disorder “seems to be a predictive factor for women who implement violence against their partner.” Depp has said he is the one who was a victim of domestic violence, and that Heard hit him on multiple occasions and threw items like paint cans and vodka bottles at him.

Histrionic personality disorder, Curry said, is associated with “drama and shallowness,” and a need to be the center of attention.

She said there’s a correlation in the disorder with people who are physically attractive and “utilize their looks to get that attention.”

On cross-examination, Heard’s lawyers questioned Curry for potential bias, noting that she had dinner and drinks with Depp and his lawyers at Depp’s house before she was hired. Curry said it was just part of the interview process.

And Heard’s lawyers called attention to evidence that Heard reported abuse contemporaneously to her therapist and to the couple’s marriage counselor.

While the libel lawsuit is supposed to center on whether Depp was defamed in the article, most of the trial has focused on ugly details of the couple’s brief marriage. Depp has denied ever striking Heard. Heard’s attorneys say Depp physically and sexually abused her and that Depp’s denials lack merit because he was often drunk and high to the point of blacking out.

Earlier Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from Tara Roberts, who managed Depp’s private island in the Bahamas. She testified that she never saw Heard with any kind of bruises. Her testimony also provided another window into some of the extravagances of Depp’s lifestyle.

She said she was paid $120,000 to manage the island, where Depp tooled around on a John Deere utility vehicle. The island had a four-person staff, including Roberts, though Depp was only there a few times a year. One section of shoreline on the island was dubbed Brando Beach, for the actor with whom Depp had collaborated in the past.

Roberts also testified about an incident that occurred when Depp and his family had a final excursion on a yacht before it was to be sold to author J.K. Rowling. On cross-examination, Roberts acknowledged that Depp passed out face-first in the sand, and that she arranged for a helicopter to take some passengers away after the yacht trip turned unpleasant.

Earlier testimony has centered on activities that occurred in the five penthouses Depp owned atop the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles.

The final witness Tuesday, Los Angeles police officer Melissa Saenz, testified about her visit to the building in May 2016, just days before Heard filed for divorce and showed up at a courthouse to seek a restraining order with a large mark on her face that she says came from a fight with Depp that night.

The officer, testifying through a recorded deposition, said she saw that Heard had been crying but saw no evidence of an injury — Depp’s lawyers say Saenz’s testimony is evidence that Heard faked her injury to damage Depp’s reputation.

Saenz could not recall many details of her interactions with Heard that night, but she did “remember being impressed by the penthouse, how big and beautiful it was.”

Comments / 40

NadaRussianBot
2d ago

She was a very good witness. Her evaluation tied up all the witness testimony indicating Amber not Johnny was the violent person in the relationship.

Reply
46
Wendy Veith
2d ago

The woman is nuts, but he had to be nuts not to pick up on it. These people need to keep their business private.

Reply(4)
27
Aileen Leatart
2d ago

i have always liked johnny depp heard has mental issues i hope johnny wins

Reply(1)
27
Related
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Psychologist#Private Island#Celebrities#Ap#The Washington Post
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard shares public message about Johnny Depp ahead of trial

Amber Heard has shared a public message ahead of “facing” ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.The defamation case is scheduled to begin on Monday (11 April) in Fairfax, Virginia, and Heard has expressed hope that, once it concludes, the pair can “move on”.This latest trial stems from a complaint filed in 2019 by Depp, who alleges Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He has asked for $50m (£38.4m) in damages.Heard filed a counterclaim, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer testifies that Amber Heard yelled ‘how dare you talk to me’

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer Keenan Wyatt has testified during the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard that she became “abruptly loud” when he told her that Mr Depp cared for her. According to Mr Wyatt, Ms Heard yelled “how dare you talk to me” after he tried to speak to her during a private flight. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Rolls Her Eyes As Expert Claims She Has Personality Disorder During Trial: Video

Amber Heard wasn’t too happy about being categorized as having personality disorder during her ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial. Psychologist Shannon Curry, hired by Depp’s lawyers, said that after examining Heard’s mental health records and evaluating the actress for 12 hours over two days in Dec. 2021, she concluded Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

Click here to read the full article. What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that “I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence.” Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy