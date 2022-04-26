How to Grow Carrots in a Container Like a Pro

1/2 cup finely grated parmagiano reggiano (plus extra for topping when serving) Prepare spaghetti according to package instructions. Meanwhile, add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a big skillet. Toast pine nuts in the skillet over medium, stirring constantly, until they turn a golden brown color. Remove pine nuts from heat and set aside. Add remaining olive oil to the skillet and turn heat to medium. Add garlic to the pan and saute one minute stirring constantly. Add lemon juice to the skillet and cook another minute or two. Once the pasta is done cooking, drain it and reserve 1 cup of the cooking water. Add pasta to the skillet and turn up heat to high. Add some of the cooking water (start with 1/2 cup) until you get the desired consistency . As pasta and sauce are cooking together, add black pepper. You can also add a little more oil, if the sauce is too dry. Remove skillet from the heat and add the parsley, lemon zest and cheese. Toss mixture and serve immediately with extra cheese.

