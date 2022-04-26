ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How to Grow Carrots in a Container Like a Pro

By Alexandra Jones
Domaine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet, crisp carrots are one of our favorite veggies for salads, snacking, and cooking—but the tastiest carrots are the ones you grow yourself. Even without a backyard or garden, you can grow carrots in containers on your patio, porch, or fire escape. Carrots aren't the most foolproof vegetable...

www.mydomaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Taste Of Home

Fresh vs. Frozen Peaches: When to Use Each Type

It’s hard to beat a fresh-off-the-tree peach. When timed correctly, these peaches are tender, juicy and full-flavored. Unfortunately, an underripe peach presents the exact opposite experience. Grocery store peaches are pale and lifeless in the winter, presenting you with a tasteless, unnecessarily crispy bite. Luckily, you have options if...
RECIPES
Mashed

You Can Majorly Elevate Your Roasted Potatoes With This Easy Step

What makes roasted potatoes so perfect? Their versatility. Serve them with a creamy ranch sauce, and you have an appetizer. Enjoy them with your signature burger, and you will have yourself special lunch. Pair them with steak or salmon at a dinner party, and you've created a rich and satisfying meal for any palate. Potatoes please vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free eaters alike, not to mention both kids and adults as long as there's a special sauce on the side.
RECIPES
News4Jax.com

Air Fryer Friday: How to air fry fruit!

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Avocado Oil (or your choice of oil) 2. Toss apples in oil. Sprinkle apples with cinnamon. 3. Load into air fryer and cook for 15 minutes on 400 F. 1. Slice two oranges in half. 2. Sprinkle an even coating of cinnamon between the four orange...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Liquid Fertilizer#Grow Carrots
Taste Of Home

Can You Put Plastic in the Microwave?

It’s convenient, durable and everywhere—but can you put plastic in the microwave? While many of us might be tempted to zap food right in its storage container, when it comes to plastic, a little extra time and know-how can go a long way. So what does that mean...
RECYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Taste Of Home

How to Store Potatoes and Onions the Right Way

You know that spuds should never be kept in the refrigerator. But it’s easy to think that potatoes and onions should be stored together in the pantry. Here’s the truth—storing them together might not be the best idea. Can I Store Potatoes and Onions Together?. Sure, spuds...
RECIPES
Domaine

5 Organizing Hacks for Library-Worthy Bookshelves

Whether your home is filled with hundreds of different books or you've managed to whittle down your collection of reads to just a few dozens, you can likely agree that organizing a bookshelf to look both visually appealing and provide ample storage can be tricky. Is there a certain order in which books should be arranged? Is placing books in color order a major yes or a faux pas? What is the best way to style a bookshelf in a child's room?
HOME & GARDEN
recipesgram.com

Lemon Cheesecake Mousse

I really like lemon flavored everything – especially sweet desserts with a lemon flavor – there is nothing more refreshing, delicious, and nice. My husband love mousses – his ideal breakfast consists of fruit mousse and a cup of espresso early in the morning. So, this is totally his jam! Here is my lemon cheesecake mousse recipe:
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Lemon Spaghetti with Pine Nuts

1/2 cup finely grated parmagiano reggiano (plus extra for topping when serving) Prepare spaghetti according to package instructions. Meanwhile, add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a big skillet. Toast pine nuts in the skillet over medium, stirring constantly, until they turn a golden brown color. Remove pine nuts from heat and set aside. Add remaining olive oil to the skillet and turn heat to medium. Add garlic to the pan and saute one minute stirring constantly. Add lemon juice to the skillet and cook another minute or two. Once the pasta is done cooking, drain it and reserve 1 cup of the cooking water. Add pasta to the skillet and turn up heat to high. Add some of the cooking water (start with 1/2 cup) until you get the desired consistency . As pasta and sauce are cooking together, add black pepper. You can also add a little more oil, if the sauce is too dry. Remove skillet from the heat and add the parsley, lemon zest and cheese. Toss mixture and serve immediately with extra cheese.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

How to Make Tamarind Water

To unlock the sour power of fresh tamarind, the pods or pulp must first be made into tamarind water. This tangy essence of tamarind is made by steeping fibrous tamarind flesh in boiling water, and then straining it. An equal quantity of high-quality tamarind concentrate, like Tamicon, thinned with water may also be used in these recipes, but it will lack the bright and delicate quality of from-scratch tamarind water.
RECIPES
WFLA

Spring Clean Your Diet with a Strawberry Salad

Food and Lifestyle Influencer, Shanisty Ireland joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with easy to make and healthy strawberry salad. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI. You […]
FOOD & DRINKS
GeekyGadgets

HIIVE next generation beehive offers the microclimate of a tree cave

HIIVE based in Berlin Germany have created a new next-generation beehive specifically designed to provide a natural home for honeybees and replicate the microclimate of a tree cave. Launched via crowdfunding the unique beehive is now available to purchase via Indiegogo Indemand and the project has raised over $350,000 since its launch in April 2022.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

This Time-Saving Hair Dryer Is The 'Best For Curly Hair' & Is 50% Off Right Now At Ulta

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our hair, we’re quite protective of what goes on it. We all remember the dark days of crimping, no heat protectant, and box dye. Never again will we blindly get another hair product without knowing what we’re getting into. The problem is that with hair products, many recommend products without realizing that hair is unique. There are different types, lengths, strengths, etc. So for the curly-haired beauties who need...
HAIR CARE
SFGate

Gem lettuce boats with feta are bright, crunchy and fun to eat

Several weeks ago at a restaurant, I ordered what seemed like a simple salad and was utterly charmed by its presentation. I had never seen it before: Entire halved heads of Little Gem lettuce presented like boats on the plate, piled so neatly with thick, creamy dressing and chopped vegetables that I was tempted to pick them up and eat them out of hand.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy