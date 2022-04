Ever wondered how The Pointer Sisters would sound with Metallica's James Hetfield and Megadeth's Dave Mustaine on guest vocals? Of course you haven't. Until now. Without wishing to suggest that we're all dead-eyed, beaten-down zombies grinding joylessly through lives of perpetual mediocrity without an original thought rattling around our skulls, we're fairly confident in stating that there hasn't been a point in any of our lives where we've pondered what it might be like if we melded the music of Metallica, Megadeth, Blue Oyster Cult and The Pointer Sisters into one ungodly mongrel composition.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO