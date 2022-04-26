ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Venom 3’ Is Headed to Theaters

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
Venom made $856 million worldwide. Venom: Let There Be Carnage made $502 million worldwide as the movie industry was just beginning to recover from the financial effects of the Covid pandemic. Did you really think they weren’t going to make a Venom 3?. Well, they are. (Duh.) At...

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

