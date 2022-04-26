ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, NY

Helicopter crash reported in Elba

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZ6Ww_0fKj25Pm00

Photo by Howard Owens

Multiple callers report a helicopter going down in the area of Norton and Edgerton roads in Elba. Elba Fire and Town of Batavia Fire, along with Mercy EMS, responding.

Genesee County Emergency Management Services has ordered the area to be closed to all unauthorized traffic.

UPDATE 2:03 P.M.: An area resident said that shortly before the crash she had seen a helicopter circling the area. It has been confirmed that it was a Mercy Flight helicopter. No information has been released yet about the crew. The crash site is at 7269 Norton Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLYaj_0fKj25Pm00

UPDATE 2:26 p.m.: National Grid removes power lines that fell on the helicopter. Photo by Howard Owens.

UPDATE 3:17 p.m.: State Police said that two crew members died in the crash; their names have not yet been released. The helicopter was on a training mission. The cause of the crash is undetermined at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
FL Radio Group

Two Dead After Mercy Flight Helicopter Crash

A training flight for a Mercy Flight helicopter ended in tragedy yesterday when the helicopter crashed in Genesee County killing both men on board. Mercy Flight Pilot 60-year-old James Sauer of Churchville and Flight Instructor 60-year-old Stewart Dietrick of Prosper, Texas were killed in the crash. State Police Major Eugene...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elba, NY
Accidents
Batavia, NY
Accidents
Elba, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elba, NY
Batavia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Batavia, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Norton#7269 Norton Rd#National Grid#State Police
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13 WHAM

Woman killed when dump truck, vehicle collide in Steuben County

Steuben County, N.Y. — A woman was killed when her car collided with a dump truck. This happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 36 in Canisteo. New York State Police say Gayle M. Vanskiver 65, was traveling north on State Route 36 when her vehicle collided with a southbound Town of Troupsburg dump truck.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
334
Followers
278
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy