ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Every Wisconsin first round NFL draft pick since 2000

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zzo2x_0fKj0MPI00

With the NFL draft set to begin on Thursday, a number of Badger hopefuls are patiently waiting to hear their name called.

While there aren’t any Wisconsin stars projected to go in the first round, linebacker Leo Chenal has flown up boards and is now the highest-rated Badger at No. 48 overall per ESPN.com’s Scouts Inc.

Ironically, two of the best current NFL Badgers were not selected in the first round. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was a second round selection, while new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was taken in the third round by Seattle.

Here is a look at every Wisconsin first round pick since 2000:

Ron Dayne - 11th overall in 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCyvY_0fKj0MPI00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

From a Wisconsin perspective, it doesn’t get more legendary than what Ron Dayne did in a Badgers uniform.

The New Jersey native racked up 7,125 yards on the ground and finished with 71 touchdowns over his four-year Badger career.

Dayne was selected by the New York Giants but failed to stick in the NFL.

Chris McIntosh - 22nd overall in 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBCqF_0fKj0MPI00
Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Well this name should ring some bells. Wisconsin’s current AD was once a first round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, but battled injuries throughout his short professional career.

Jamar Fletcher - 26th overall in 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfFws_0fKj0MPI00
Rose Bowl: Jamar Fletcher returns a fourth quarter interception for a touchdown. Photo by David Joles

After 21 interceptions in three years as a Badger, Fletcher was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the 2001 first round. He would go on to have an eight-year NFL career with five different teams.

Michael Bennett - 27th overall in 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeEOs_0fKj0MPI00
Kansas City Chiefs running back Michael Bennett (26) runs with tight end Kris Wilson (84) leading the way against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Bennett was selected by the Vikings following a phenomenal junior season in Madison. During his junior campaign, he finished with 310 carries for 1,681 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Wendell Bryant - 12th overall in 2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uw4CO_0fKj0MPI00
Las Vegas Locomotives defensive tackle Wendell Bryant during training camp at the Casa Grande Training Facility & Performance Institute. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant was selected by the Arizona Cardinals, but was unfortunately suspended after his first two seasons due to the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Lee Evans - 13th overall in 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqQoM_0fKj0MPI00
Sep 12, 2010; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans (83) enters the playing field prior to the start of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luc Leclerc-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best wide receivers in Wisconsin history was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2004 draft.

Evans had a solid NFL career, finishing with over 6,000 receiving yards and totaling 43 touchdowns as a pro.

Erasmus James - 18th overall in 2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXHu7_0fKj0MPI00
A. Messerschmidt / Getty Images

James was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2004, and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings. Following a solid rookie campaign, injuries cut his career short.

Joe Thomas - 3rd overall in 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gDbH_0fKj0MPI00
AP Photo / Reinhold Matay

One of the best offensive lineman to ever do it, Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns, and he would spend his entire 11-year NFL career as a Brown.

He logged 10,363 consecutive snaps, and was named to seven first team All-Pro teams. He is also a member of the 2010 NFL All-Decade team.

J.J. Watt - 11th overall in 2011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZ7fx_0fKj0MPI00
Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

You’ve probably heard of this guy before. Watt has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL over the past decade, and has earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors three times throughout his illustrious career.

Gabe Carimi - 29th overall in 2011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6CNb_0fKj0MPI00
Dec 30, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Gabe Carimi (68) and John Moffitt (74) pose with the Leishman Trophy at the 2011 Rose Bowl media day at the Marriott in downtown Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Carimi was drafted by the Bears in 2011, and spent four seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2014 campaign.

Kevin Zietler - 27th overall in 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYOPk_0fKj0MPI00
October 23, 2010; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers player Kevin Zeitler (70) carries off the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin beat Iowa 31-30. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Zeitler has put together a solid NFL career, spending time with the Bengals, Browns, Giants, and Ravens. He was a first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2011.

Travis Frederick - 31st overall in 2013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amlYc_0fKj0MPI00
Nov 26, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Travis Frederick (72) blocks during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Nittanty Lions 45-7. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Frederick was the first true freshman to start a game on the offensive line at Wisconsin. He spent 7 seasons with the Cowboys, and was named to five Pro Bowls.

Frederick retired following the 2019 season.

Melvin Gordon - 15th overall in 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0pYK_0fKj0MPI00
Sep 14, 2013; Tempe, AZ, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball as Arizona State Sun Devils players defend during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

After a college career that included a 408-yard four-touchdown game against Nebraska that set the FBS single-game rushing record, Gordon has gone on to put together a solid NFL career.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he is currently a free agent after spending last season with the Denver Broncos.

T.J. Watt - 30th overall in 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ooMU_0fKj0MPI00
Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Watt has blossomed into one of the NFL’s best defensive players. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and has spent his entire five-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan Ramczyk - 32nd overall in 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcmEN_0fKj0MPI00
Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ramczyk snuck into the end of the first round after being selected by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He has served as the Saints left tackle for the past five seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears offseason recap: Every move leading up to 2022 NFL draft

It’s been an offseason of change for the Chicago Bears, who have ushered in a new regime with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. Poles has spent this offseason rebuilding the roster as he sees fit, which has included getting some big contracts off the books via trade or release. While he didn’t make a big splash in free agency, Poles has addressed some needs on the roster while not doling out any huge paydays.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Frederick
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Com#Scouts Inc#Colts#Broncos#Badgers#The New York Giants#The Seattle Seahawks#Viking
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Steelers pick of QB Kenny Pickett

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers got their man. And they got him without having to make a trade. It felt like the Steelers were going to have Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett snatched away from them multiple times with trades in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft but when they went on the clock with the No. 20 overall pick, The former Pitt star was waiting on them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Titans star Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of MLS' Nashville SC

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has figuratively owned defenders with vicious stiff arms throughout his career. His latest acquisition, though, is by no means figurative. The two-time Pro Bowler is now a minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC, the team announced on Tuesday. Henry is now the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy