ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WATCH: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on new conference tournament sites

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4366Wu_0fKj0Hzf00

Earlier this week, the Big Ten announced site selections for upcoming conference tournaments in both men’s and women’s basketball, as well as football championship games.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren appeared on the Big Ten Network to discuss the selection of Minneapolis as a new site for upcoming Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, while also touching on the men’s tournament returning to Chicago.

Last week, the Big Ten announced sites for the next few years and Minneapolis was the lone new city to host a conference tournament. The 2023 women’s basketball tournament will be held in Minnesota, while the 2024 men’s basketball tournament will move to the Twin Cities.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Gophers men’s hoops get Minn native Garcia, UNC transfer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward Dawson Garcia from North Carolina and guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Morehead State. The university announced the addition of Garcia and Cooper on Tuesday. Garcia is a Minnesota native who played his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Arizona’s Smith returns to Minnesota to face Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State center Nathan Smith returns to Minnesota as a member of the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night to face the Minnesota Wild. The 23-year-old finished second in the nation in scoring and first on the Mavericks with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists this season, leading the team to a historic national championship appearance for the first time in program history.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Chicago, IL
College Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Who will the Chicago Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 3.0.

The top of the NFL draft is more of a mystery than usual this year because no quarterbacks are in consideration for the No. 1 pick. Only five times in the last 20 years has a non-quarterback been the first selection, and that’s almost certain to happen Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock a year after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick. Round 1 promises to be ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
NebraskaTV

Huskers officially add Maddie Krull to their roster next season

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska women's basketball team added a talented player to a roster that includes four returning All-Big Ten honorees, when Head Coach Amy Williams announced the signing of NCAA Division I two-year starting guard and Omaha native Maddie Krull to its 2022-23 roster on Tuesday, April 26.
LINCOLN, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL Draft

1) Jaguars — Travon Walker, 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Georgia. Breakdown: Speed and athleticism for his size and build are prototypical and he could probably add some weight without losing much of what makes him special. Pass-rush technique needs work. Fact: One-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#The Big Ten Network#The Twin Cities#B1g
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas appears on 247Sports' post-spring top 25 college football rankings

It seems to be happening again right before our eyes, as after a loud spring football session people are starting to buy into the Longhorns ahead of the 2022 season. Texas fans know good and well that believing in this team too much has come back to bite them in the past, but the aura around year two of the Steve Sarkisian era is starting to seem like maybe this one will actually be different.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ogundele returning to Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team after portal flirtation

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team received news today that center and forward Josh Ogundele is returning to Iowa City after previously exploring the transfer portal. Per his own Twitter feed, Ogundele announced the return to Iowa. With two other former Iowa players having also entered the portal, Ogundele’s return gives the Hawkeyes a presence in the paint that they could continue to develop with time. Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Ogundele after he moved from London, England, to the United States at the age of 16. Big 🍇’s back 😈 pic.twitter.com/zvL5cMMKYC — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) April 28, 2022 Ogundele, who appeared in...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lines move in Suns' favor as Devin Booker gears up for Game 6 return

You may know the famous proclamation to be the words of the great Michael Jordan when he declared his brief, 17-month retirement from professional basketball to be over. But today, the two words are linked to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who walked past the New Orleans Pelicans’ bench following Phoenix’s Game 5 victory on Tuesday night and simply shouted, “I’m back.”
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy