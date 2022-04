Michael R. Collins, 72, of Belpre, OH passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus. He was born April 8, 1950 in Barberton, OH, a son of the late Tom and Betty Richards Collins. Michael was an US Army Veteran where he retired after 30 years of service and worked at Woodcrafters in Parkersburg. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking which included making walking sticks for family and friends and spending time with his family.

