Florida Has One Of The 'Wildest Desserts' In America

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

People love to get wild and wacky with food, especially desserts . Some eateries pride themselves on having these strange yet exciting treats, such as humongous cookies, ice cream with dozens of toppings, and cakes with one too many layers. That's why Cheapism found the wildest desserts in the country:

"U.S. bakeries, creameries, and sweets shops know how to impress — and how to take their creations over the top. From coast to coast, we found piled-high milkshakes, towering cakes, and even glow-in-the-dark cotton candy. If dessert is first on the menu and in your heart, check out these wild treats that you should eat at least once."

One Florida restaurant found their quirky dessert on the list: The S'Mores Melt from Ms. Cheezious !

Here's why writers picked this unique creation:

"Sweet or savory? The S’mores Melt offers both with roasted marshmallows, salted chocolate hazelnut spread, and graham cracker crumble heated to gooey perfection on sourdough bread. It’s the creation of Ms. Cheezious, a sandwich-centric eatery and food truck based in Miami."

If you're dying to try the S'Mores Melt, drop by 7418 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

Click HERE to see more wacky and sweet menu items in the U.S.

