Roger Federer looks to have allayed retirement fears as he plots a return to the ATP Tour in the autumn, starting at the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel.The 20-time grand-slam champion has been sidelined since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July last year, announcing the following month he had undergone more knee surgery.Federer admitted last November he would be “extremely surprised” if he returned to SW19 this year in an attempt to win a record ninth men’s singles crown and it now appears almost certain he will miss out. ...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO