Paynesville Student is FFA Star in AgriBusiness

By Jeff McMahon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville student is Minnesota's Star in Agribusiness. William Bugbee was named the Minnesota Star in Agribusiness Monday night at the state...

