Robert J. David

Joseph L. Parry, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 19, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. Joe was born in Rome on January 5, 1935, to the late Frank and Mary Console Parry. He graduated from Rome Free Academy and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Utica College of Syracuse University. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Dolores “Dee” Paniccia. Joe spent most of his career as an electrical engineer at The Rome Laboratory (formerly The Rome Air Development Center - RADC). Upon his retirement from RADC, he continued his career as a consultant for BAE Systems.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO