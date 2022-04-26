ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, NY

William ‘Bill P. Schmidt

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITESBORO — William “Bill” P. Schmidt, 58, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Colonial Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Rome. Born on November 19, 1963, in New Hartford, Bill is the son of Richard A. Schmidt, Sr. and Marilyn (Benbow) Schmidt. He was a graduate of New York Mills...

romesentinel.com

John Clarke Ryan

Romesentinel.com

Teresa M. Gillette

Romesentinel.com

James Joseph 'Jay' Short

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
Elizabeth A. Gubbins

James Joseph ‘Jay’ Short

PARISH — James Joseph “Jay” Short, 35, passed away Thursday evening, April 20, 2022, in the Town of Verona, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 1, 1986, he was the son of Regina L. DuRose and James C. Short. A lifelong resident of Central New York, Jay was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School and attended Herkimer Community College.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY
Mary T. Blaschak

Frances ‘Franny’ A. Yaworski

UTICA — Frances A. Yaworski, “Franny”, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with family by her side. Franny was born on August 23, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of John S. and Anna (Ciszek) Gacek. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity grade school and Utica Free Academy. Following high school, Franny graduated from the Utica School of Beauty Culture, Inc. She worked as a hairdresser for many years thereafter, often called upon to make home visits for relatives and close friends in need of a little cut and curl.
UTICA, NY
Joan E. (Carver) Martin

Mary T. Blaschak

Our beloved family matriarch, Mary T. Blaschak, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Abraham House in Rome. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Walter G. Blaschak; and daughters, Elizabeth A. and Christine M. She leaves behind her son, Bernard J. (Eileen) Blaschak; five grandchildren, Aaron (Amy) Lazovik, Kathryn M. Blaschak, John M. (Tiffany) Blaschak, Rebecca A. Davis and Matthew W. Davis; and five great grandchildren, Kinsleigh, Carter, Elizabeth, Caleb and Crosby.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joan E. (Carver) Martin

Joan E. Martin, age 88, formerly of Lee Center, passed away peacefully at the Katherine Luther Home in the Town of Kirkland on April 23, 2022. Joan was born in Verona, NY, on January 21, 1934, to the late Dewey and Eleanor White Carver, and graduated from RFA in 1952. On July 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Martin at St. Patrick’s Church in Taberg; a blessed union of 66 years until his passing on August 6, 2018.
LEE CENTER, NY
Joseph 'Joe' L. Parry

Assemblyman recognizes Lincoln Davies Co. at ceremony

SAUQUOIT — Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-101, New Hartford, presented Lincoln Davies Co., 8689 Summit Road, with its recent New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry distinction at a ceremony on Friday. Lincoln Davies, a 150-year-old business, began as a general store serving the local community and rural farm industry....
ECONOMY
Romesentinel.com

Joseph ‘Joe’ L. Parry

Joseph L. Parry, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 19, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. Joe was born in Rome on January 5, 1935, to the late Frank and Mary Console Parry. He graduated from Rome Free Academy and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Utica College of Syracuse University. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Dolores “Dee” Paniccia. Joe spent most of his career as an electrical engineer at The Rome Laboratory (formerly The Rome Air Development Center - RADC). Upon his retirement from RADC, he continued his career as a consultant for BAE Systems.
ROME, NY
Marian A. (Mahana) Karam

Clara C. (Prusinowski) Williams

Clara Carolyn (Prusinowski) Williams, age 100, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was born December 1, 1921, in Glenmore, NY, a daughter of the late Leon and Philomena Bartolewski Prusinowski, and educated in Annsville schools. Clara was formerly married to William Billman and later Daniel Williams; both are deceased. She worked as a waitress at the former El Chico’s Restaurant in Rome, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a very devoted member of the Catholic faith.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marian A. (Mahana) Karam

UTICA — Mrs. Marian A. (Mahana) Karam, age 87, passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with her loving and devoted daughter at her side. Marian was born in Utica on June 13, 1934, to the late Abdoo and Emily (Sfeir) Mahana. On June 13, 1959, Marian married Ernest T. “Nini” Karam in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica. They truly loved and respected each other and placed the needs of their family above all else. Nini passed away on September 13, 2008; Marian always held him in the depth of her heart.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

RFA JV girls softball evens mark to 3-3

NEW HARTFORD — The Rome Free Academy junior varsity girls softball team improved to 3-3 on the season with a 6-5 win over New Hartford on Monday in New Hartford. The Black Knights got off to an early 6-1 lead, but eighth-grade pitcher Madison Safin held off the late rally by eighth-grader Alex French and the Spartans. Safin led the Black Knights with 14 strikeouts in a complete game win.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Destito receives state Senate commendation

ROME — RoAnn Destito, a former area assemblyperson and commissioner of the New York State Office of General Services, was awarded a New York State Senate Commendation by Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-47, Rome, during a ceremony on Monday at the Crust restaurant, 86 Hangar Road West on the Griffiss Business and Technology Park.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: Tennis, golf, softball, lacrosse ...

Camden held off a late comeback attempt by Oneida for a 9-6 road softball win in the Tri-Valley League Monday. The win pushed Camden’s record to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the TVL. The Blue Devils led 4-2 after two innings and 8-2 after a four-run top of the...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

SUNY Oneonta students present research; creative projects

ONEONTA — Several local residents were among the more than 100 State University of New York at Oneonta students who presented projects as part of the college’s annual Student Research and Creative Activity Day. Typically the event is hosted in a two-day, on-campus event. This year projects were...
ONEONTA, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCAA to honor Community Champions with luncheon

WHITESBORO — Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, Inc. is honoring the 2022 Community Champions at its annual luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St. The featured award recipients are among Mohawk Valley’s most gifted and passionate community members and...
MOHAWK, NY
CLINTON, NY

College Notebook: Former Adirondack star Hamilton solid at The Rock

It has been three years since Connor Hamilton (Forestport/Adirondack) left Division I West Virginia for Pennsylvania’s Slippery Rock University, and the senior catcher is enjoying the best season of his college baseball career. The Rock is enjoying it, too. On Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton had two more hits — raising...
CLINTON, NY

