ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Paul E. Farrell

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Paul E. Farrell, 58, of Manitou Springs and Utica, NY, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. Born...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

William ‘Bill’ A. Klein

William “Bill” A. Klein, 92, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Born on June 12, 1929, in Utica, Bill was blessed to be one of eleven children of Spencer and Laura (Gross) Klein. He attended Utica schools and began...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

James Joseph ‘Jay’ Short

PARISH — James Joseph “Jay” Short, 35, passed away Thursday evening, April 20, 2022, in the Town of Verona, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 1, 1986, he was the son of Regina L. DuRose and James C. Short. A lifelong resident of Central New York, Jay was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School and attended Herkimer Community College.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Teresa M. Gillette

Teresa Marie Gillette (Tea), 51, wife of Keith Gillette of Vernon Center, passed away at home with her family by her side on April 22, 2022. Teresa was born in Syracuse, NY on January 21, 1971, to Eileen and Leon Ryder. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1989. In 1990, she proudly enlisted in the United States Army where she received basic training. She then attended Morrisville College and received a business degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jerome P. McKinsey, Jr.

UTICA — Jerome McKinsey, Jr., 33, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2022. He was born in Utica to Jerome, Sr. and Tyra McKinsey on August 26, 1988. Jerome attended Utica schools and graduated from Proctor in 2006. Jerome was employed by TECT Power/Whitcraft in Whitesboro. Services...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Oregon State
City
Endicott, NY
City
Utica, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Obituaries
Utica, NY
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — April 27, 2022

BLASCHAK — Mary T. Blaschak, 94, of Rome, on Feb. 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Church, Rome. Burial St. Peter’s Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. BOVE — Thomas W. Bove, 88, on Dec. 15, 2021....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Frances ‘Franny’ A. Yaworski

UTICA — Frances A. Yaworski, “Franny”, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with family by her side. Franny was born on August 23, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of John S. and Anna (Ciszek) Gacek. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity grade school and Utica Free Academy. Following high school, Franny graduated from the Utica School of Beauty Culture, Inc. She worked as a hairdresser for many years thereafter, often called upon to make home visits for relatives and close friends in need of a little cut and curl.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union 113#French
Romesentinel.com

Thomas W. Bove

Thomas W. Bove, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, died December 15, 2021. He was the son of Louis A. Bove and Theresa M. Basile Bove. Mr. Bove was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church; a member of Local 396 Moving Picture Machine Operator in the Binghamton NY area for several years as well as the Kallet and Senus Theaters in the Rome-Utica area. He was also employed by Pinkerton Security and Stegall Security. He was last employed by the City of Charlotte NC at the CLT Coliseum Authority.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Romesentinel.com

Clara C. (Prusinowski) Williams

Clara Carolyn (Prusinowski) Williams, age 100, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was born December 1, 1921, in Glenmore, NY, a daughter of the late Leon and Philomena Bartolewski Prusinowski, and educated in Annsville schools. Clara was formerly married to William Billman and later Daniel Williams; both are deceased. She worked as a waitress at the former El Chico’s Restaurant in Rome, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a very devoted member of the Catholic faith.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marian A. (Mahana) Karam

UTICA — Mrs. Marian A. (Mahana) Karam, age 87, passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with her loving and devoted daughter at her side. Marian was born in Utica on June 13, 1934, to the late Abdoo and Emily (Sfeir) Mahana. On June 13, 1959, Marian married Ernest T. “Nini” Karam in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica. They truly loved and respected each other and placed the needs of their family above all else. Nini passed away on September 13, 2008; Marian always held him in the depth of her heart.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Assemblyman recognizes Lincoln Davies Co. at ceremony

SAUQUOIT — Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-101, New Hartford, presented Lincoln Davies Co., 8689 Summit Road, with its recent New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry distinction at a ceremony on Friday. Lincoln Davies, a 150-year-old business, began as a general store serving the local community and rural farm industry....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Local students at Crane perform in Buffalo

POTSDAM — Several local students with the Crane Chorus from the State University of New York at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by JoAnn Falletta, last weekend at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo. The chorus includes the following area residents:. -Giovanna...
BUFFALO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Group plans ‘State Fair’ musical trip

CLINTON — Mohawk Valley Chapter Retired Public Employees Association will host a trip to see the Broadway musical, “State Fair,” at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn on Friday, Aug. 26. Cost is $100 per person, with a driver tip included. Seats must be reserved and payment must...
AUBURN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers primed for summer with local talent

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This summer Dunn Field will be rocking. On Wednesday, the Elmira Pioneers held their annual season kickoff press event at the Clarion Inn on Water Street. The team announced its promotional schedule along with some major roster news with plenty of local flair. Elmira’s first game of the season is Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy