Parks & Rec Scores

DWIGHT — Cissna Park scored in four of the five innings it batted en route to a 14-3 nonconference win over host Dwight Wednesday. The Trojans yielded two runs to the Timberwolves in the first inning but answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Jack Duffy and Ryan Turner walked for the Trojans and Dawson Carr drew a free pass to load the bases with one out to load the bases.

DWIGHT, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO