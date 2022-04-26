Parks & Rec Scores

The WPIAL softball playoff field is a bit of a mixed bag. Some sections are caught up and postseason berths are nearly complete while others are lagging behind with a lot of section ball to be played over the next 10 days. Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL softball playoffs...
The Brown County baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat West Central 8-7 in a non-conference game on Tuesday. West Central scored a run in the first and added three in the second and three in the third to take a 7-2 lead. The Cougars out-hit Brown County 13-8.
Brown led the area in scoring with 27 points per game for the 27-win Broncos. The senior averaged a double-double with 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists to become the H&R's Macon County Player of the Year. Brown was an AP All-State second team selection and a unanimous first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference pick.
It will be a busy two days in Oxford for Brookhaven High tennis coach Stephanie Triplett and her assistant Maddie Hickman as Ole Brook tennis is bringing 12 players to the MHSAA 5A Individual Tennis Championships that begin on Thursday and conclude on Friday with the title matches. Seventh-grader Cohen...
DWIGHT — Cissna Park scored in four of the five innings it batted en route to a 14-3 nonconference win over host Dwight Wednesday. The Trojans yielded two runs to the Timberwolves in the first inning but answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Jack Duffy and Ryan Turner walked for the Trojans and Dawson Carr drew a free pass to load the bases with one out to load the bases.
Comments / 0