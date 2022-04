The Washington Capitals became the eighth team in the NHL’s Eastern Conference this season to reach 100 points. It’s the first time in NHL history that has ever happened that a single conference had eight teams reach triple digits in points. It’s sure to make the playoffs incredibly competitive. In order for the Capitals to make another deep run though, they will likely need their captain, Alex Ovechkin, in the lineup.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO