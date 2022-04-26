ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Frances ‘Franny’ A. Yaworski

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

UTICA — Frances A. Yaworski, “Franny”, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with family by her side. Franny was born on August 23, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of John S. and Anna (Ciszek) Gacek. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity grade school and...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Clara C. (Prusinowski) Williams

Clara Carolyn (Prusinowski) Williams, age 100, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was born December 1, 1921, in Glenmore, NY, a daughter of the late Leon and Philomena Bartolewski Prusinowski, and educated in Annsville schools. Clara was formerly married to William Billman and later Daniel Williams; both are deceased. She worked as a waitress at the former El Chico’s Restaurant in Rome, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a very devoted member of the Catholic faith.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joseph ‘Joe’ L. Parry

Joseph L. Parry, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 19, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. Joe was born in Rome on January 5, 1935, to the late Frank and Mary Console Parry. He graduated from Rome Free Academy and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Utica College of Syracuse University. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Dolores “Dee” Paniccia. Joe spent most of his career as an electrical engineer at The Rome Laboratory (formerly The Rome Air Development Center - RADC). Upon his retirement from RADC, he continued his career as a consultant for BAE Systems.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Paul E. Farrell

Paul E. Farrell, 58, of Manitou Springs and Utica, NY, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. Born on September 20, 1963, in Brooklyn, NY, Paul was the son of Edward Joseph and Patricia (McMahon) Farrell. He received his education in Endicott, NY, and worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 113 among others.
UTICA, NY
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — April 27, 2022

BLASCHAK — Mary T. Blaschak, 94, of Rome, on Feb. 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Church, Rome. Burial St. Peter’s Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. BOVE — Thomas W. Bove, 88, on Dec. 15, 2021....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marian A. (Mahana) Karam

UTICA — Mrs. Marian A. (Mahana) Karam, age 87, passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with her loving and devoted daughter at her side. Marian was born in Utica on June 13, 1934, to the late Abdoo and Emily (Sfeir) Mahana. On June 13, 1959, Marian married Ernest T. “Nini” Karam in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica. They truly loved and respected each other and placed the needs of their family above all else. Nini passed away on September 13, 2008; Marian always held him in the depth of her heart.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

John Clarke Ryan

John Clarke Ryan, 79, passed away on April 20, 2022, at Boston Medical Center, after a long illness. Born on July 23, 1942, in Utica, John is the son of John F. and Margaret (Quinn) Ryan. He was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, attended Mount St. Mary College, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated from Arizona State University with a BA in International Commerce and Language.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jerome P. McKinsey, Jr.

UTICA — Jerome McKinsey, Jr., 33, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2022. He was born in Utica to Jerome, Sr. and Tyra McKinsey on August 26, 1988. Jerome attended Utica schools and graduated from Proctor in 2006. Jerome was employed by TECT Power/Whitcraft in Whitesboro. Services...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

James Joseph ‘Jay’ Short

PARISH — James Joseph “Jay” Short, 35, passed away Thursday evening, April 20, 2022, in the Town of Verona, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 1, 1986, he was the son of Regina L. DuRose and James C. Short. A lifelong resident of Central New York, Jay was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School and attended Herkimer Community College.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Mary T. Blaschak

Our beloved family matriarch, Mary T. Blaschak, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Abraham House in Rome. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Walter G. Blaschak; and daughters, Elizabeth A. and Christine M. She leaves behind her son, Bernard J. (Eileen) Blaschak; five grandchildren, Aaron (Amy) Lazovik, Kathryn M. Blaschak, John M. (Tiffany) Blaschak, Rebecca A. Davis and Matthew W. Davis; and five great grandchildren, Kinsleigh, Carter, Elizabeth, Caleb and Crosby.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Thomas W. Bove

Thomas W. Bove, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, died December 15, 2021. He was the son of Louis A. Bove and Theresa M. Basile Bove. Mr. Bove was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church; a member of Local 396 Moving Picture Machine Operator in the Binghamton NY area for several years as well as the Kallet and Senus Theaters in the Rome-Utica area. He was also employed by Pinkerton Security and Stegall Security. He was last employed by the City of Charlotte NC at the CLT Coliseum Authority.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

RFA Class of 1970 to hold reunion, seeks help to find missing classmates

The Rome Free Academy Class of 1970 will host its 52-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 20, with a dinner event at the Vernon Downs Casino and Hotel, 4229 Stuhlman Road, Vernon. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class was unable to celebrate its 50-year reunion with an in-person gathering so organizers have planned this year’s reunion to help classmates mark that milestone.
ROME, NY

