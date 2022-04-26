NBA Fans Debate Which Team Had The Worse Season Between Nets And Lakers: "One Gets Clowned For Having No Help, The Other Gets Praised For Almost Making The Play-In With A Superteam"
The Brooklyn Nets saw their 2021/22 NBA season finished on Monday night after the Boston Celtics completed the sweep behind yet another great performance from their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Even though they were deemed championship favorites at the start of the season, the Nets...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 1