NBA Fans Debate Which Team Had The Worse Season Between Nets And Lakers: "One Gets Clowned For Having No Help, The Other Gets Praised For Almost Making The Play-In With A Superteam"

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a very good season this year when one considers the way they began. They were only 1-12 to start the season, and at times it looked like the best move for the team would be to tank for a lottery pick. However, they have bounced back since then. They defeated the Spurs and the Clippers in the play-in tournament, and though they are down in the series against the Phoenix Suns, they did manage to take two games from the No. 1 seed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO