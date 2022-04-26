ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why Josh Pate believes Quinn Ewers will win the Texas QB battle in the fall

By Cami Griffin
Another year, another quarterback competition at Texas.

Last year, the fan base appeared to be split between whether Hudson Card or Casey Thompson deserved the starting nod. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian decided to use them both throughout the season, and each had their bright moments as well as their struggles.

Sarkisian then plucked former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers out of the transfer portal to improve at the position. Thompson chose to transfer to Nebraska, while Card decided to stay and compete for the starting role alongside Ewers.

There wasn’t much separation between Card and Ewers during the Orange-White spring game last Saturday, and that was expected. Card is far more comfortable in Sarkisian’s system and has experience (although limited), while Ewers has all of summer and fall camp to reach that level.

From an overall talent standpoint, there is no doubt that Ewers is the guy. However, he has to earn this job and not just walk into it. It will take time, but college football expert Josh Pate believes Ewers will definitively separate from Card during fall camp.

Here’s what he had to say during a recent edition of Late Kick with Josh Pate.

How the quarterback battle looks after the spring game

If you just take that spring game in a vacuum and you just look at productivity, you would be led to believe this is a pretty legitimate quarterback battle. Like, there’s not a whole lot separating these two. – Pate

When Pate believes Ewers will separate

I think there is going to be a significant separation between the two by the time fall rolls around. And I think (Ewers), that’s gonna be the guy who definitively takes this job. He does not definitively have it right now. But when you look at where he is relative to Hudson Card, and then you understand where they are in their respective developments, and then you understand Quinn Ewers, who is all-world physically, has an entire summer session and then fall camp still in front of him, you will see the cream rise. – Pate

The hype behind Ewers is real

That’s not a knock on Hudson Card. There’s a reason Quinn Ewers has had the hype behind his name; it’s not all just industry hype. Certainly he’s not accomplished anything yet, but he is the real deal. Everyone wanted him for a reason, (second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian) badly wanted him for a reason, and the reason will eventually manifest itself out when he’s starting for them. – Pate

