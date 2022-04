Is this a bad draft class or are there just no great quarterbacks?. This is a great draft class! It is unusually loaded at edge rusher and offensive tackle, two of the game’s premier positions. Where discussing this class gets sticky is that there are such slender gaps between the upper tiers of any given position group: there isn’t an obvious ‘elite’ sect. There are 50 players this year worthy of going in the first round. It just so happens they don’t play the game’s most valuable position. OC.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO