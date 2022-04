Carlos Rodon has been nothing short of excellent since signing with the San Francisco Giants. The left-hander is striking out batters left and right and quickly endearing himself to the baseball fans of San Francisco. Rodon is doing so well that he has already broke a record that was set by Giants legend Tim Lincecum. Rodon broke Lincecum’s record of 35 strikeouts through a pitcher’s first four starts by striking out 9 in his last outing, bringing his total to 38 on the season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO