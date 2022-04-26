ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Stäubli Robotics Guide to Smart Production: Coming to Automate 2022 in Detroit

roboticstomorrow.com
 2 days ago

A smart e-bike production line in action, autonomous mobile robots and more bring the connected Industry 4.0 environment to life. Duncan, South Carolina, April 26, 2022 — Industry 4.0 has arrived, and at Automate, taking place June 6 to 9 at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, MI, attendees will experience...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Jumping robot bests biology by enhancing stored energy

A robotic jumper combines inspiration from biology with clever engineering to reach new heights. Crucial to the design is the combination of a rotary motor with a hybrid spring that maximizes stored energy density. Sarah Bergbreiter ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2735-0206 0. Sarah Bergbreiter is in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon...
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Aerones raises $9M to inspect wind turbines with robots

Y Combinator-backed Aerones was founded with the mission of using drones to get human workers out of harm’s way. The solution made sense on the face of it. It’s among the more compelling uses I’ve seen for those sorts of massive industrial devices. In 2020, however, the company changed approaches, moving from drones to robots.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
FRANCE
TechCrunch

Pyka adapts its autonomous electric plane for cargo runs with a $37M round

The company raised an $11 million seed round in 2019, and since then has tested and deployed several of its Pelican small aircraft, which can take off, perform complex spraying patterns and land entirely autonomously. It can be checked and operated by a single person. And the benefits of electric versus gas motors hardly need to be explained.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
Benzinga

No Acid On This Trip! Could Expion360's Lithium Battery Be A Solution For Efficient Energy Storage While On The Move?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. The adventure of taking an entire home on the road is appealing to many. But traditional motorhomes have been gas guzzlers. Electric versions might significantly reduce the cost of operation and the pollution associated with it.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Validating Models for Next-Generation Fusion Power Plants

According to recent simulations and analysis, the flagship fusion facility of the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might serve as the model for an economically appealing next-generation fusion pilot plant. The pilot plant could be the next step in the United States toward collecting the fusion power that powers the sun and stars on Earth as a safe and clean source of power for producing energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hollywood Reporter

Virtual Production Firm The Other End Inks Deal With PhaseSpace for Motion Tracking System

Studio operator The Other End has upped the ante in Canada’s fast-growing virtual production stages market by inking a deal with California-based PhaseSpace and its real-time motion capture system to become its exclusive Canadian partner. The Toronto-based company will install PhaseSpace’s Impulse X2E tracking system to offer producers and creators access to faster and more flexible real-time motion capture of an actor’s or object’s movement on a virtual production stage to save on costs and increase creative control, Amir Endalah, founder and CEO of The Other End, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterNAB Show Opens With Projected 55,000 Attendees;...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automate#Mi#St Ubli Robotics#Tx2#Amr
electrek.co

Polestar 2 gets upgrades to design, range, and sustainability thanks to blockchain technology

Polestar has announced a bunch of upgrades to the Polestar 2, including two new exterior colors, new wheels, and updates to its interior. By swapping out certain materials and components for those using renewable energy, Polestar has been able to lower the carbon emissions per car while also using blockchain to trace minerals from their source to the finished EV to ensure ethical mining.
CARS
Gadget Flow

Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder has Wi-Fi connectivity & easy meal scheduling

Make feeding your furry friend easier than ever with the Whisker Feeder-Robot automatic pet feeder. This convenient gadget ensures Fifi and Fido get the right amount of food exactly on time. So you can go out for dinner after work or head out for a weekend trip without worrying. This automatic cat feeder lets you set portion-controlled meal schedules through the app thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity. Moreover, you can set meal schedules from the Feeder-Robot itself. With anti-jam technology, this gadget ensures your pets never miss a feeding. And its 32-cup capacity holds dry food for days! Suitable for cats and dogs, this pet gadget is both designed and assembled in the USA. Choose from white and black colors for both the base and the hopper depending on your style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefastmode.com

Airgain, Mobix Labs Collaborate to Develop Future-Proof 5G Technology

Airgain, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems and Mobix Labs a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, announced an agreement for the development of strategic, future-proof 5G technology. As operators and manufacturers grapple with the various technologies under...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
yankodesign.com

Top 5 FREE 3D Design + Rendering Softwares for Industrial Designers and Students in the year 2022

Picking a design software is a lot like learning a language – it takes time, relentless practice, and constant communication with a dedicated community to actually be fluent at it. The difference between the two, however, is that while picking a language doesn’t require major financial resources, picking a design software can rack up costs well into the thousands of dollars… per year, because most software companies are moving to a subscription-based business model for higher revenues. However, there are a few rather capable candidates that are, even today, still completely free of cost… no strings attached. In fact, you could literally have downloaded their setups by the time you read this sentence and started the installation process by the time you reach the end of this sentence.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Low-overhead distribution strategy for simulation and optimization of large-area metasurfaces

Fast and accurate electromagnetic simulation of large-area metasurfaces remains a major obstacle in automating their design. In this paper, we propose a metasurface simulation distribution strategy which achieves a linear reduction in the simulation time with the number of compute nodes. Combining this distribution strategy with a GPU-based implementation of the Transition-matrix method, we perform accurate simulations and adjoint sensitivity analysis of large-area metasurfaces. We demonstrate ability to perform a distributed simulation of large-area metasurfaces (over 600Î»"‰Ã—"‰600Î»), while accurately accounting for scatterer-scatterer interactions significantly beyond the locally periodic approximation.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

ORAN and Industry 4.0 to Drive Demand for 5G Neutral Host Networking Featured

Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode recently spoke to Andrew McGrath, Group Chief Commercial Officer at BAI Communications, a leading shared communications infrastructure provider, on the company's growth and acquisition plans as well as some of the company's latest deployments in the shared infrastructure space. Andrew discusses how the demand for 5G neutral host networking is seeing rapid growth as 5G rollouts are picking up speed and how emerging 5G use cases, including Open RAN and Industry 4.0, are pushing operators to adopt the cost-efficient neutral host infrastructure model.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Accelerating materials discovery using artificial intelligence, high performance computing and robotics

New tools enable new ways of working, and materials science is no exception. In materials discovery, traditional manual, serial, and human-intensive work is being augmented by automated, parallel, and iterative processes driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), simulation and experimental automation. In this perspective, we describe how these new capabilities enable the acceleration and enrichment of each stage of the discovery cycle. We show, using the example of the development of a novel chemically amplified photoresist, how these technologies' impacts are amplified when they are used in concert with each other as powerful, heterogeneous workflows.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Home energy monitoring firm Sense just raised $105M

I suspect these dual concerns are a big part of the reason investors appear to be throwing money at the Boston-area firm, of late. Thankfully, everyone’s looking to get in on the clean tech action for the long term. In the meantime, us regular folks could us some relief on monthly utilities.
BOSTON, MA
TechSpot

Belkin inks deal with startup to produce true wireless charging tech

Something to look forward to: Wirelessly charging devices has been a popular technological goal since Wi-Fi caught on. One company claims to have taken the next major step towards that aim, and has agreed to cooperate on an upcoming product from Belkin. Israeli start-up Wi-Charge has been raising funds for...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Smart homes without Wi-Fi: Huge possibilities or roadblocks?

When it comes to smart home automations, there really isn’t much that can’t be done these days. From the moment you wake in the morning to the final minutes before bed, by issuance of a few simple voice commands, you can check your daily schedule, raise and lower blinds, fire up a pot of coffee, stream news radio, lock and unlock doors, initiate a video call, and so much more.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

An ultralight, flexible, and biocompatible all-fiber motion sensor for artificial intelligence wearable electronics

New-generation human body motion sensors for wearable electronics and intelligent medicine are required to comply with stringent requirements in terms of ultralight weight, flexibility, stability, biocompatibility, and extreme precision. However, conventional sensors are hard to fulfill all these criteria due to their rigid structure, high-density sensing materials used as the constituents, as well as hermetical and compact assembly strategy. Here, we report an ultralight sensing material based on radial anisotropic porous silver fiber (RAPSF), which has been manufactured by phase separation and temperature-controlled grain growth strategy on a modified blow-spinning system. The resistance of RAPSF could be dynamically adjusted depending on the deflected shape. Furthermore, an all-fiber motion sensor (AFMS) with an ultra-low density of 68.70"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’3 and an overall weigh of 7.95"‰mg was fabricated via layer-by-layer assembly. The sensor exhibited outstanding flexibility, breathability, biocompatibility, and remarkable body motion recognition ability. Moreover, the AFMS was shown to have great potential as an artificial intelligence throat sensor for throat state identification at the accuracy above 85%, allowing one to spot the early onset of the viral throat illness.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy