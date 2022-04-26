The Stäubli Robotics Guide to Smart Production: Coming to Automate 2022 in Detroit

Make feeding your furry friend easier than ever with the Whisker Feeder-Robot automatic pet feeder. This convenient gadget ensures Fifi and Fido get the right amount of food exactly on time. So you can go out for dinner after work or head out for a weekend trip without worrying. This automatic cat feeder lets you set portion-controlled meal schedules through the app thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity. Moreover, you can set meal schedules from the Feeder-Robot itself. With anti-jam technology, this gadget ensures your pets never miss a feeding. And its 32-cup capacity holds dry food for days! Suitable for cats and dogs, this pet gadget is both designed and assembled in the USA. Choose from white and black colors for both the base and the hopper depending on your style.

