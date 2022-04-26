Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

A radio show host has claimed that she was fired from her job in a Washington D.C. station because she compared Kamala Harris' brown suit to a UPS uniform.Amber Athey, a conservative host who has worked at the news station WMAL, said she was sacked after poking fun at the outfit, which saw Kamala wear a brown jacket to president Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.“Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently,” she wrote in a tweet on March 1, referencing a former UPS tagline.Athey also writes for The Spectator,...
