While there’s plenty to be excited about with Illustrator’s constant rolling out of new features, and clearly more to come, there are also plenty of reasons to consider other graphic design software if you’re just after the ability to work with standard vectors. Illustrator’s monopoly on graphic design may still be near-total, but other vector programs are steadily gaining on it, so for those with a lower budget or more simple requirements would be best off doing their research before committing. Adobe Illustrator is, however, the standard for a reason – it’s one the best.

