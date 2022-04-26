Governor Hochul Announces Creation of the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development

WARWICK — Parents of special-needs students spoke with emotion at a rally on Saturday, recounting the lengths they've gone to in fighting for their children's education. Some drained retirement savings and took out second mortgages to pay for lawyers and education advocates. Others watched relationships fray due to the pressure as they endured their children’s repeated hospitalizations and, for some, even suicide attempts. There were tears, frustration and lost jobs. ...

WARWICK, RI ・ 38 MINUTES AGO