Governor Hochul Announces Creation of the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development

 4 days ago

New Office Will Target State's Workforce Development Efforts Toward Regional Businesses' Needs and Workers' Long-Term Success. Office Will Lead Broader $350 Million Workforce Development Initiative Approved in FY 2023 Budget, Including New Grant Programs That Will Primarily Support Employer-Driven, High-Skilled Workforce Training Programs. Input from Businesses in New Survey...

The Providence Journal

Parents rally for creation of special education 'watchdog' for students with disabilities

WARWICK — Parents of special-needs students spoke with emotion at a rally on Saturday, recounting the lengths they've gone to in fighting for their children's education. Some drained retirement savings and took out second mortgages to pay for lawyers and education advocates. Others watched relationships fray due to the pressure as they endured their children’s repeated hospitalizations and, for some, even suicide attempts. There were tears, frustration and lost jobs.  ...
WARWICK, RI

