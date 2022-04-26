Fort Worth Stakes Claim as First City to Ride Texas Crypto Boom

Huntington Bancshares Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Steinour said there’s enough strength in the U.S. economy to allow it to power through the pandemic and inflation. “The consumer fundamentally is in strong shape, as are many of the small businesses,” the CEO of the Columbus, Ohio-based bank said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “There’s a resiliency, particularly here in the Midwest.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO