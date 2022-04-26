ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By María José Gonzálvez
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When something is stuck in Kris Goyri’s mind, he doesn’t let it drop until the idea is perfected. Picking up where his previous collection left off, he touched again on the power of color and color-blocking. This time, however, he was inspired by organic forms, specifically the funghi...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Fashion Flip-Flops Are the New Birkenstocks

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s officially sandals season, but there’s another shoe set to compete with your beloved Birkenstocks: the fashion flip-flop. Essentially, it’s an elevated thong-toe sandal that isn’t flimsy or rubbery like your favorite poolside footwear. Rather, it’s sturdy enough for the commute.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Every Wardrobe Should Have a Slip Dress—Shop the Best Styles Here

When hunting for the best slip dresses, there is a handful of details to factor in. Not every slip dress is made equal, after all. In addition to the basic silhouette—a lustrous midi length, V-necked, thin-strapped dress—the staple can also feature cowl necks and bias cuts, mini to maxi lengths, and lace trim. Color-wise, the offerings run the gamut from traditional neutral silk satins to more vibrant hues.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Victoria Beckham launches a collection of affordable basics

Victoria Beckham is moving in a new direction with her fashion label as she today launches VB Body, a permanent capsule collection of form-fitting basics, which are designed to celebrate the wearer's shape. More affordable than what usually sits in her collections, the capsule – which includes a crop top, skintight dresses, pencil skirts and leggings – sits somewhere between shapewear and ready-to-wear, and suggests a new direction for the luxury label.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dornob.com

Surreal Home Shows Off Arjé x Nordic Knots’ Luxe Rug Collection

This stunning home by French architect Nicholas Préaud might be one of the most incredible examples of Scandinavian minimalism you’ll ever see. A marriage of soft neutral tones and warm wood, the Mediterranean-flecked space is filled with beautiful high-end furniture, expertly curated details, and stunning architectural quirks. Most impressive of all might be the sculptural walls that bend, curve, and billow, dividing the space like massive works of art. But alas, it isn’t real. The 3D interiors were created as a perfect setting to show off the new Arjé x Nordic Knots collection of finely crafted rugs, allowing each piece to shine.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kansai Yamamoto
POPSUGAR

Kiernan Shipka Struts Across Venice in 6-Inch Platform Pumps

Kiernan Shipka turned the streets of Venice into her personal runway as she headed to the Biennale Art Exhibition on April 21. Joined by her rumored boyfriend, Christian Coppola, Shipka strutted to the exhibition in a dark-colored, three-piece Valentino skirt suit. Adding a 2000s-inspired twist, she styled the tweed ensemble with a pair of six-inch patent-leather Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Platform Pumps ($1,100). "Pounding the pavement," Shipka captioned photos of her look on Instagram.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Harry Styles Stuns at Coachella

There were plenty of happenings this past week that ranged from Met gala news to the royals in England to the celebration of Earth Day. As for the Met gala, the hosts for the livestream are charismatic fashion lovers: editor-in-chief of World of Interiors and Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles and actors Vanessa Hudgens and Lala Anthony. In other words, get ready to be chicly entertained.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortuny#Minidresses#Japanese
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Architectural Digest

The Mind-Bending Art of Decorating With Mirrors

“I’ll be your mirror,” the German chanteuse Nico vowed in The Velvet Underground’s song of the same name. And while not everything the troubled singer said is worthy of emulation, those in the know in the art and design world have been picking up her pledge lately. With one just look, the appeal of harnessing the power of reflection is easy to see.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
HOME & GARDEN
Elle

Blake Lively Paired an Orange Cutout Bodysuit With a Matching Suit

Blake Lively dared to wear one of the toughest colors to pull off in a monochrome look: bright orange. The former Gossip Girl actress and Met Gala co-chair was photographed out in the Big Apple wearing an orange cutout bodysuit with a matching blazer, belt, and pants, all by Sergio Hudson. She wore her signature long blonde hair down in loose waves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

LBV. Expands, Creating an Affordable ‘Fast Luxury’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. LBV., the ready-to-wear brand founded by Joss Sackler, is changing course and expanding with a new, affordable collection. Sackler, founded the brand back in 2019 as an offshoot from her female members-only wine club, tapping Elizabeth Kennedy as creative director, showing her luxury priced collection at New York Fashion Week. Sackler, who is chief executive officer, added e-commerce in 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when “some of the major retailers were faced with their own issues of surviving during COVID-19, so we became direct-to-consumer. At the same time, we viewed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

La La Anthony To Host Vogue Magazine’s Met Gala Live Stream

In exactly one week, fashion lovers will be glued to their social media accounts to witness the second half of the Met gala. The annual fundraiser underwent a minor facelift after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the prestigious fashion fete returned in September, aligning with New York Fashion Week. This time around, the gala has returned to its home month of May, and they’ve included some notable names to host their live stream.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lea Michele Gets Sleek in Plunging Knit Dress & Sandals for ‘Spring Awakening’ Documentary Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lea Michele wore a striking Jason Wu dress last night in New York to the premiere of the HBO Max documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.”  Michele was just 19-years-old when the play premiered on Broadway, and the documentary details its meteoric rise that would establish its cast as stars. Her role was opposite Jonathan Groff, who was 21 years old at the time of the play, and who would later go on to star alongside Michele in “Glee” as well.  The gown, which Michele wore on the red carpet, was a stunning floor-length pointelle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Golf Digest

As women's on-course fashion progresses, so should dress codes

Bermuda shorts, cutting off just above or below the knee, have the tendency to make legs look shorter and wider. They are also difficult to find. When we see “Bermuda or knee-length” shorts on dress codes, the stories of how to achieve that requirement are painful: from borrowing men’s shorts to hemming a pair of pants to create shorts that fit the length limit. The vote is unanimous among the women on our staff: It’s time to jettison the Bermuda shorts clause in golf-course dress codes.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Only J Lo Could Make Paper-Bag Jeans and 6-Inch Heels Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez's love of heels for days running errands and festive nights alike is well-documented, and the singer continues to double down on her style philosophy. Most recently, she took to the streets of Beverly Hills to showcase her latest pair when she went shopping at Italian luxury store Brunello Cucinelli. Her six-inch gray lace-up heels were hard to miss as she strutted across Rodeo Drive for a solo shopping date.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue Magazine

Marni Kicks Off a Uniqlo Collaboration With Wonder and Purpose

Pen-and-ink drawings, pieces of tape, tiny doodles, massive watercolors, and film photography populate the pages of Marni creative director Francesco Risso’s issue of A Magazine Curated by. Even though the magazine is printed by the thousands, each one has the tactile quality of being bound together just moments before delivery—it’s both human and urgent. Marni’s fall 2022 show, held in the hinterlands of Milan, was so hand-spun it felt as though one wrong step and a frayed top would completely unspool over a grassy runway. Over in his studio in Milan, Risso works to inject every aspect of his Marni with the tenderness and soulfulness—translating that potency to a mass-produced item seems complicated at best.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Real Simple

This Amazon Home Decor Collection Made of Natural Materials Will Refresh Your Minimalist Space

Keeping up with home design trends can be overwhelming and costly. But one interior style you can't go wrong with is minimalism. Prioritizing functionality and utilizing neutral colors and simple forms, the minimalist style provides a calm and fresh space that's free of clutter. However, executing a minimalist home that's also full of character is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon has an under-the-radar storefront that's packed with unique home decor made from natural materials to complete your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy