Director Julie Dash Tells the Story Behind the Making of Daughters of the Dust

At the age of eighty-eight, legendary French filmmaker Agnès Varda teamed up with the accomplished muralist and visual artist JR to cinematically chronicle their collaborative work across the French countryside. Focusing on their intimate yet expansive task of creating large portraits of local people and places across France, the Academy Award-nominated Faces Places breaks the documentary down to its most elemental level by positioning the persistence of personal experiences and historical memory at the forefront of the film. Rather than merely celebrating the accomplishments of iconic figures or mining obscure narratives for voyeuristic fascination, Faces Places prioritizes empathy for ordinary people as a method of cathartic visibility, illuminating working-class life through beautiful photographic murals and cinematic observation. From the creation of various murals to mundane life and ordinary people to JR and Varda’s meditations on fame, friendship, and mortality, Faces Places is a film essay full of transcendent truths that set it apart as one of the most important and inventive documentaries of the last ten years.

