Dakota County, MN

It’s True – A Minnesota County Government Is Debt-Free

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Hastings, MN (KROC AM News) - It may be hard for some to believe but there is a Minnesota county government that is debt-free. According to a Dakota County commissioner, his county has been free of debt for five years. Commissioner Joe Atkins says...

