While we’ve seen director switch-ups in the “Star Wars” and Marvel franchises in the past, it’s less common for the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Yet, after handling five installments, director Justin Lin made the shocking announcement of his departure from “Fast X” after production recently started, and the studio is now looking for someone to take the driver’s seat. Lin’s departure has been attributed to “creative differences,” but creative differences with who? Lin is a producer, a co-writer, and the architect of this franchise as a filmmaker, so there’s likely a lot more to this story (plus he left after production started which is a huge no-no in this industry unless you’re just desperate to get out of an untenable situation).

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO