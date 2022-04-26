Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 26

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,563 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,494.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, April 25.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 93% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and 6% (as of April 17) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 25, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 255 – up from the 238 reported on April 22. Of those hospitalized, 20 people are in intensive care (down from 29) and 235 are in non-ICU care (up from 209).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 21, the state reported that 3,904,939 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,697,727 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,556,518 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 25%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 40%

50-64: 56%

65+: 83%

Total population: 46.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,904,939 (up from 3,904,796)

People who have completed vaccine series: 3,697,727 (up from 3,697,262)

People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,556,518

Positive cases: 1,447,575 (up from 1,445,017)

Reinfection cases : 64,792

Deaths: 12,494 – 260 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,493)

Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,427,341 (up from 1,424,630)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.