VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "At the necessary moment, going naked will be your most convincing disguise," writes poet Dobby Gibson. As I apply his witty statement to your life, I'll interpret it metaphorically. My sense is that you could really use the kind of "disguise" he's talking about. What I mean is that you would benefit by appearing to be different from what people expect of you. You can gain key advantages by shifting the image you present to the world – by expressing a part of your identity that is not usually obvious. And I think the best way to do that is to "go naked" – i.e. be candid and transparent and vulnerable about your core truths.

