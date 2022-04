For success in the playoffs the Calgary Flames will need all of their guns firing, and one that hasn’t been lately is Milan Lucic. It’s been that way for a long-time. Cries of “Looch, Looch” still rain down from the Saddledome’s rafters anytime the hulking left winger lays a bone-crushing hit on an opponent. Even so, many fans know deep down that he’ll have to deliver more than that when the playoffs start next week.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO