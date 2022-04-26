The Weeknd Is Reworking His HBO Series On The Music Industry

Deadline reports that in addition to director Amy Seimetz, actress Suzanna Son is also departing the series about a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner turned secret cult leader. Abel Tesfaye, who performs as The Weeknd, "is understood to have been unhappy with the creative direction of the show, which is thought to have already filmed footage for around four or five episodes," reports Deadline's Peter White. "The crux of the issue appears to be that Tesfaye, who headlined Coachella this year and played the Super Bowl halftime show last year, felt the show was leaning too much into a 'female perspective', according to sources, with co-star Lily Rose Depp’s character rather than his own. Rose Depp remains on board and a key part of the show following its creative overhaul."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 HOURS AGO