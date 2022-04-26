ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Weeknd Is Reworking His HBO Series On The Music Industry

By MORE HERE
energy941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd is going back to the drawing board for his upcoming HBO drama series, The Idol. He is making changes to the cast and crew, which is setting things back because...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

HBO's The Idol is reportedly undergoing a creative overhaul because The Weeknd felt it leaned too much into the "female perspective"

Deadline reports that in addition to director Amy Seimetz, actress Suzanna Son is also departing the series about a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner turned secret cult leader. Abel Tesfaye, who performs as The Weeknd, "is understood to have been unhappy with the creative direction of the show, which is thought to have already filmed footage for around four or five episodes," reports Deadline's Peter White. "The crux of the issue appears to be that Tesfaye, who headlined Coachella this year and played the Super Bowl halftime show last year, felt the show was leaning too much into a 'female perspective', according to sources, with co-star Lily Rose Depp’s character rather than his own. Rose Depp remains on board and a key part of the show following its creative overhaul."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Weeknd's HBO The Idol drama series is being shaken up with a new creative direction after filming several episodes

Variety reports that The Idol is "being reworked with changes to its cast and crew," adding: "production was already completed on multiple episodes of the six-episode series, which will now be redone due to a change in creative directions." Abel Tesfaye (AKA The Weeknd)'s The Idol, which he created with Sam Levison and Reza Fahim, is "set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Anne Heche
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Idol
rolling out

Jada Pinkett Smith finally breaks her silence

Jada Pinkett Smith, the husband of Academy Award winner Will Smith, has spoken up about her husband’s shocking actions and words at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The Matrix and Set it Off actress did not discuss the debacle in the Dolby Theater that saw her Independence Day star husband issue an authoritative smackdown on comedian Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jada Pinkett Smith Walks the Red Carpet Alone in Her First Appearance Since Will's Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith walked the red carpet with a smile this weekend, marking her first public appearance since her husband, Will Smith, was banned from the Oscars. The Bad Moms actress joined friends Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, where the Debbie Allen Dance Academy will soon be based. According to Broadway World, the Smiths (who've long been supporters of the performing arts) have a studio named after them inside the center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Plans To Start A Career In Music

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish is making less of a career move and more of a career pivot. The Grammy-winning comedian is working on her forthcoming musical endeavor that consists of using her original music in film and television projects. TMZ caught up with the Girls Trip actress in a recording studio where she explained, “It’s a series of songs. Some people want it to be an album. Some people want maybe a mixtape, but me, personally, what I would like is to put them in a series of movies and TV shows, so there is a residual...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy