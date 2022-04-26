ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s True – A Minnesota County Government Is Debt-Free

By Kim David
Hastings, MN (KROC AM News) - It may be hard for some to believe but there is a Minnesota county government that is debt-free. According to a Dakota County commissioner, his county has been free of debt for five years. Commissioner Joe Atkins says...

