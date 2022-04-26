ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bad Bunny lands Marvel role as Spider-Man character El Muerto

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Bunny is set to join the Marvel universe. The Grammy-winning artist will star as El Muerto in a standalone Marvel movie for Sony, scheduled for release in 2024. Bad Bunny made a...

kesq.com

