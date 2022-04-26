ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota County, MN

It’s True – A Minnesota County Government Is Debt-Free

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Hastings, MN (KROC AM News) - It may be hard for some to believe but there is a Minnesota county government that is debt-free. According to a Dakota County commissioner, his county has been free of debt for five years. Commissioner Joe Atkins says...

ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

