The decision to cancel a visit by a gay young adult author to a Catholic secondary school has left many pupils and members of staff “unnerved and upset”, Ofsted said.It carried out a snap inspection of The John Fisher School in Croydon on March 16 after the planned visit by Simon James Green to the boys’ secondary was axed following an intervention by Southwark Archdiocese.Mr Green had been invited to the school for World Book Day to talk about his novel Noah Can’t Even, which features a gay character.Southwark Archdiocese said in a statement that “from time to time, materials...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO