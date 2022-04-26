ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks selection order heading into 2022 NFL draft

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
After trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks will be entering the 2022 NFL draft with eight picks to play with, including No. 9 overall in the first round.

“It’s going to be different,” general manager John Schneider said last week. “We haven’t experienced it since the first year we were here, we had the two first–round draft picks. So there’s a lot of planning, a lot of thoughts that go through your head, a lot of different scenarios. We may pick at nine, we may not, we don’t know yet.

“We’re going to do whatever we can to help this football team as much as we possibly can.”

Assuming nothing changes over the next couple of days, here’s where the Seahawks are slated to pick entering the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1

No. 9 overall

Round 2

No. 40 overall

No. 41 overall

Round 3

No. 72 overall

Round 4

No. 109 overall

Round 5

No. 145 overall

No. 153 overall

Round 7

No. 229 overall

