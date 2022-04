Spain have been ejected from next year’s Rugby World Cup in France after being found to have fielded an ineligible player in qualifying for the tournament.A World Rugby Independent Judicial Committee found that South African-born prop Gavin Van den Berg appeared in two games for Spain when not yet eligible for his adopted nation on the grounds of a three-year residency period.It is the second men’s tournament in a row that Spain have been disqualified from due to player eligibility issues.The 2023 edition would have marked their first appearance at a men’s World Cup since 1999.Spain have been fined £75,000,...

