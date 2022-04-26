ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Alex Lynn Makes Unlikely Transition from Formula E to Top of IMSA DPi Standings

By Steven Cole Smith
Autoweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree races into the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season and the Prototype points leader is the No. 02 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing, with co-drivers Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn. Alex who?. Earl Bamber is well-known to IMSA fans, having won a GT Le Mans championship for Porsche, as...

