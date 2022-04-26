Wendy Majtyka-Hartman named Buffalo Fire Department's first female Division Chief

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner William Renaldo announced Tuesday that Wendy Majtyka-Hartman has been promoted to the rank of Division Chief for the Buffalo Fire Department, making her the first woman in Buffalo to achieve this rank.

"For those of you who are unaware, there are only a limited number of division chief positions available in the Buffalo Fire Department, only six to be exact out of more than 700 members," said Commissioner Renaldo. "The Division Chief's rank is the highest civil service rank attainable and Chief Wendy Majtyka is the first female to be promoted to the rank of division chief in the history of the Buffalo Fire Department.

"Wendy is one of our more experienced and longest-tenured battalion chiefs and is uniquely qualified for this position. She has risen through the ranks from firefighter to lieutenant to captain to battalion chief and finally to the rank of Division Chief."

"This is a history-making promotion for the Buffalo Fire Department," said Mayor Byron Brown. "Battalion Chief Majtyka-Hartman began her fire career in 1998 and over the past 24 years, she has risen through the ranks serving as a battalion chief for over four years"

Wendy Majtyka-Hartman has trained and instructed many firefighters in numerous academies and is an active member of the fire department's recruitment campaign.

"Over the past few months, Division Chief Majtyka-Hartman has served as one of the key faces in the Buffalo Fire Department's recruitment campaign, showing the young women of our community that there is not only a place, but an opportunity to achieve great things in the Buffalo Fire Department," said Mayor Brown.

