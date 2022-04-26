Some Americans choosing to move to "climate havens"

“Climate havens” are becoming a draw for young people looking to build a future and buy property in cities that will see the least impact from climate change. New Orleans is not one of those climate havens.

The most popular climate haven cities tend to be clustered in the inland Northeast and the Upper Midwest. Many climate scientists speculate those regions’ easy access to fresh water and cold climate will better withstand the impacts of a steadily warming world.

Tulane Real Estate Professor Jesse Keenan told WWL’s Tommy Tucker no cities will be wholly unaffected by a warmer world.

“There are varying degrees of impact in different cities and communities across the United States, and the world will have uneven levels of impact, some people will be better off than others but there’s really no escaping it,” said Keenan.

South Louisiana is on the frontline however of this climate changed induced new-look world. But it’s not just geography that challenges cities like New Orleans.

“We are way behind from a global point of view in terms of our infrastructure investments, most of that is not a federal problem, most of it is a state and local burden, a challenge, and an opportunity,” said Keenan.