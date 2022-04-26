ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Some Americans choosing to move to "climate havens"

By Matt Doyle
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FU4P3_0fKhoLmS00

“Climate havens” are becoming a draw for young people looking to build a future and buy property in cities that will see the least impact from climate change. New Orleans is not one of those climate havens.

The most popular climate haven cities tend to be clustered in the inland Northeast and the Upper Midwest. Many climate scientists speculate those regions’ easy access to fresh water and cold climate will better withstand the impacts of a steadily warming world.

Tulane Real Estate Professor Jesse Keenan told WWL’s Tommy Tucker no cities will be wholly unaffected by a warmer world.

“There are varying degrees of impact in different cities and communities across the United States, and the world will have uneven levels of impact, some people will be better off than others but there’s really no escaping it,” said Keenan.

South Louisiana is on the frontline however of this climate changed induced new-look world. But it’s not just geography that challenges cities like New Orleans.

“We are way behind from a global point of view in terms of our infrastructure investments, most of that is not a federal problem, most of it is a state and local burden, a challenge, and an opportunity,” said Keenan.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Lowering the temperature on a hot topic: A climate change primer

Climate changes. It has done so, often dramatically, over the course of Earth's geologic timescales, measured in hundreds of thousands and millions of years. Some of these changes might have caused a phenomenon called snowball Earth, a period in which the entire planet froze over. Other changes have taken the planet in the opposite direction.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Infrastructure#Tulane Real Estate
Washington Examiner

Time for Biden to clean up coal’s dirty reputation

Liberals and environmental activists have convinced most Americans that coal is a dirty word. President Joe Biden seems to be on the same page. Campaigning for the White House, Biden pledged, "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels." One problem?. While privileged elites in places such as New...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Improved Climate Modeling Aims to Predict Increasing Flash Floods in the US

According to a survey on climate change, the most recent U.N. Researchers' studies have proved that some global warming measures are already inescapable, and current research efforts concentrate on mitigation and adaptation options. Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are also helping to better understand and prepare for...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

It's not just climate change driving natural disaster losses

Climate change is contributing to rising losses from natural disasters, including increased damage to physical assets and disruption to business operations. But an underreported driver of losses is the growing number and value of exposed properties, such as those in floodplains. Organizations should set a baseline of risk to understand...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Biden reverses Trump move to open up more oil drilling in Arctic

The Biden administration on Monday reversed a Trump administration plan that would have allowed the government to lease more than two-thirds of the country's largest swath of public land to oil and gas drilling. The Bureau of Land Management's decision will shrink the amount of land available for lease in...
ALASKA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy