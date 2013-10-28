ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Scandal Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read CNN's Fast Facts about the Penn State...

www.cnn.com

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State reportedly targeting ACC athletics director to replace Sandy Barbour

Penn State has zeroed in on a target for its next athletics director given Sandy Barbour’s upcoming retirement. Matt Fortuna of The Athletic reported that Patrick Kraft is who the Nittany Lions have in mind as their next AD. Kraft, a former Indiana walk-on linebacker who later earned a scholarship, is the current AD at Boston College, and was AD at Temple before that. This shapes up to be the latest leadership hire by Penn State as the school has a new president, Neeli Bendapudi, formerly of Louisville, slated to begin May 10.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja’elyne Matthews talks his new offers from Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia

Ja’elyne Matthews has seven offers from Power Five programs since Monday. It is a remarkable run of offers for Matthews, who is becoming one of the hottest recruits in New Jersey. Oh, and Matthews is still a freshman in high school. The offers keep rolling in for Matthews, a standout offensive lineman at Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.). The offers show no signs of slowing down. On Thursday morning, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle got offers from Cincinnati and Louisville before 10 AM. It all started this past fall when Matthews hauled in an offer from Rutgers football in late October, his first...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Moorhead adding another Penn State transfer at Akron

For the second time this week, former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has successfully added a former Nittnay Lion to his roster at Akron. Moorhead, now the head coach at Akron, is working the transfer portal to tap into some Penn State connections. The latest to make his way from Happy Valley to Akron is wide receiver Daniel George. George announced his commitment to the Zips with a message posted on his Twitter account on Thursday with the message “Different location, Same conversation.” The message referred to George’s connection to the former Penn State coordinator. Moorhead was a key part...
AKRON, OH
On3.com

Penn State Committee on Compensation to meet Friday; Lions send out numerous new offers: Newsstand

The Penn State newsstand for April 28 is full of information related to the Nittany Lions. A key Board of Trustees committee is set to meet soon, which means a key hire should be finalized by the weekend. And, in other news, the Lions sent out numerous new recruiting offers on Wednesday. Finally, a former receiver has picked his transfer destination, and the NFL Draft starts tonight.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
