The EarFun Air Pro 2 are some of the best cheap wireless earbuds I’ve used

One of the best bang-for-the-buck values in the true wireless earbuds space is now even cheaper and available in the color that goes with everything. The black Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are currently just $99.99 at Best Buy. The $50 discount on these noise-canceling earbuds makes them a no-brainer purchase if you’re an Android user looking for a great pair of earbuds on a budget. Sure, there are better-sounding options out there, like the Beats Fit Pro, but they’re twice the price. The Galaxy Buds 2 are small, affordable, and even come with a wireless charging case — something many other affordable earbuds skimp out on. Their biggest hangup may be that they don’t automatically pause when you remove them from your ear, but at this price, it may be forgivable.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO