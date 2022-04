American renters are having a hard time breaking into the red-hot housing market, and the explanation is simple: buying a house is just too expensive. Of 1,500 renters surveyed by real estate brokerage Redfin in March, 32% said they rent rather than own their homes because they can’t afford to buy a home where they want to live. Saving for a down payment is also a major obstacle, with 30% of people citing that as a barrier to buying. One in five renters said they aren’t looking to buy because they have a "good deal" compared to the significant expense of a home purchase, according to Redfin.

HOUSE RENT ・ 21 DAYS AGO