Jerry Jones has done well in the draft over the last few years, particularly in the first round. Like many general managers, Jones does have his misses, too -- the most egregious being Taco Charlton in the first round of the 2017 draft. Taken with the No. 28 overall selection, Charlton was selected two picks ahead of T.J. Watt -- a massive miss for a Cowboys team in need of an edge rusher to pair with DeMarcus Lawrence.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO